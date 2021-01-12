COVID-19 situation in Russia stabilizes, says top sanitary doctor

MOSCOW, January 12. /TASS/. The situation with the spread of the coronavirus infection in Russia is stabilizing, Head of the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing Anna Popova reported at a session of the presidium of the state coordination council to control the coronavirus incidence in the Russian Federation on Tuesday.

"[Judging] by the dynamics of the epidemic process in general in the Russian Federation in the last days of the previous year and in the first ten days of the current year, we note a stabilization and a decrease in the number of infected and the daily incidence indicator from 19.9 to 15.6 per 100,000 residents," she said. She added that 22,934 cases of the infection have been recorded over the past 24 hours.

According to the top sanitary doctor, the situation with incidence in regions varies from 2 to 50 daily cases per 100,000 residents.

According to the latest global statistics, more than 90.9 mln people have been infected worldwide and over 1.9 mln deaths have been reported. To date, 3,448,203 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 2,825,430 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 62,804 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.