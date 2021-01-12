Moscow reports over 5,000 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours

MOSCOW, January 12. /TASS/. The number of new COVID-19 cases in Moscow increased by 5,001 in the past 24 hours, taking the total to 867,215, the national anti-coronavirus crisis center said Tuesday.
The crisis center’s data shows that the increase stands at 0.6%
Over the past 24 hours, Moscow recorded 72 coronavirus-related deaths. Overall, 12,097 fatalities have been identified.
Moreover, 6,778 patients were discharged in the past 24 hours, taking the total to 708,568. Currently, 146,550 people continue to receive treatment in the city.