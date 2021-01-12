Another 625 beds set up at reserve COVID-19 hospital in Moscow

MOSCOW, January 12. /TASS/. Three more units totaling 625 beds have been set up at a reserve COVID-19 hospital in Moscow, according to a statement published on the website of the city’s mayor and government.

"Three more units have been opened at a reserve hospital established at the Sokolniki Congress and Exhibition Center. Another 625 coronavirus beds, including 18 intensive care ones, have been set up," the statement reads.

The units are equipped with ultrasound and X-ray machines. "In addition, laboratory equipment makes it possible to conduct the entire range of diagnostic studies," the statement said, adding that the units had also been equipped with 18 ventilators and a mobile intraoperative CT scanner.

Reserve coronavirus hospitals have also been set up at the Krylatskoye Ice Palace, in the Moskva car shopping mall, the All-Russian Exhibition Center and the Kommunarka district.