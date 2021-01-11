Russia may be through coronavirus pandemic by end of summer 2021, says virologist

MOSCOW, January 11. /TASS/. Russia may be through the coronavirus pandemic by the end of this summer, a Russian virologist said on Monday.
"I think that it (the coronavirus pandemic - TASS) will be practically over by the end of the summer," Viktor Zuyev of the Gamaleya National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology said in an interview with the Rossiya-24 television channel.
Chief of Russia’s sanitary watchdog, Anna Popova, said on January 10 that the coronavirus incidence rate in Russia had dropped by 12% in the first ten days of 2021 but, nonetheless, it was too early to speak about any stabilization of the situation.
To date, 3,425,269 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 2,800,675 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 62,273 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.