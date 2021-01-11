Russia may be through coronavirus pandemic by end of summer 2021, says virologist

MOSCOW, January 11. /TASS/. Russia may be through the coronavirus pandemic by the end of this summer, a Russian virologist said on Monday.

"I think that it (the coronavirus pandemic - TASS) will be practically over by the end of the summer," Viktor Zuyev of the Gamaleya National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology said in an interview with the Rossiya-24 television channel.