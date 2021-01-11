St. Petersburg reopens museums, zoo as Covid restrictions eased

ST. PETERSBURG, January 11. /TASS/. St. Petersburg museums and the Leningrad Zoo are reopening Monday after a 12-day hiatus imposed to curb the spread of COVID-19. Moreover, visitors are cleared to attend exhibitions and concerts, while busses can now resume tourist trips for passengers.

St. Petersburg Governor Alexander Beglov introduced additional coronavirus restrictions on December 2 as cases rapidly soared in the city. However, the city authorities announced relaxation of these measures on December 30 after the epidemiological situation had improved.