Coronavirus situation stabilizes in 58 Russian regions, chief sanitary doctor says

MOSCOW, December 1. /TASS/. The coronavirus situation is stabilizing in 58 Russian regions, Head of the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing Anna Popova said at a meeting of the presidium of the government’s Anti-Coronavirus Coordination Council on Tuesday.

"The average weekly [coronavirus] growth rate remained at 1.2% in November, which is not encouraging at all. However, the situation is stabilizing in 58 regions, the growth rate is slowing down in three regions and growth continues in 24 regions," she pointed out.

Coronavirus pandemic

