Coronavirus situation stabilizes in 58 Russian regions, chief sanitary doctor says

MOSCOW, December 1. /TASS/. The coronavirus situation is stabilizing in 58 Russian regions, Head of the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing Anna Popova said at a meeting of the presidium of the government’s Anti-Coronavirus Coordination Council on Tuesday.
"The average weekly [coronavirus] growth rate remained at 1.2% in November, which is not encouraging at all. However, the situation is stabilizing in 58 regions, the growth rate is slowing down in three regions and growth continues in 24 regions," she pointed out.
Coronavirus pandemic
In late December 2019, Chinese officials informed the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia. On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.
According to the latest statistics, about 63.3 mln people have been infected worldwide and more than 1.4 mln deaths have been reported.
According to Russia’s anti-coronavirus crisis center, 2,322,056 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in the country so far, with 1,803,467 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 40,464 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.