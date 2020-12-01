COVID-19 incidence rates slowing down in Russia

MOSCOW, December 1. /TASS/. Russia’s COVID-19 incidence rates are generally slowing down but the situation differs in different regions, Anna Popova, chief of Russia’s sanitary watchdog, said on Tuesday.

"In general terms, we see that incidence rate is slowing down in Russia but daily morbidity differs seriously in different Russian regions," she said. "The situation to a larger extent reflects incidence in the two largest cities - Moscow and St. Petersburg, which account for about 40% of daily tally."

According to Popova, the biggest increase in incidence rates is registered in the age groups of from 30 to 49 and from 50 to 64, i.e. among economically active population.