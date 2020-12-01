{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news
CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

COVID-19 incidence rates slowing down in Russia

The biggest increase in incidence rates is registered in the age groups of from 30 to 49 and from 50 to 64
© Mikhail Metzel/TASS

MOSCOW, December 1. /TASS/. Russia’s COVID-19 incidence rates are generally slowing down but the situation differs in different regions, Anna Popova, chief of Russia’s sanitary watchdog, said on Tuesday.

"In general terms, we see that incidence rate is slowing down in Russia but daily morbidity differs seriously in different Russian regions," she said. "The situation to a larger extent reflects incidence in the two largest cities - Moscow and St. Petersburg, which account for about 40% of daily tally."

According to Popova, the biggest increase in incidence rates is registered in the age groups of from 30 to 49 and from 50 to 64, i.e. among economically active population.

Museum objects sold by Soviet leadership can only be bought back, says Hermitage chief
Between 1928 and 1934, 2,880 Hermitage objects were sent to European auctions, of which 59 are internationally acclaimed masterpieces
Read more
Russia’s top brass decorates female engineer with medal for submarine’s trials
Leading Experimental Design Engineer of the Nerpa Ship Repair Plant Yana Smirnova Smirnova has been working in the ship-repair industry for over 30 years after graduating from the Leningrad Shipbuilding Institute
Read more
Press review: Iran to rev up nuclear program and how Biden’s advent will affect Venezuela
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, November 30th
Read more
Azerbaijani troops enter Lachin district in Nagorno-Karabakh
Earlier, Armenia’s army left the Agdam and Kalbajar districts
Read more
Russian Su-27 jet scrambles to intercept US spy plane over Black Sea
No violation of the state border of the Russian Federation was allowed
Read more
About 20 people contracted COVID-19 after first inoculation with Sputnik V, expert says
The expert specified that it’s incorrect to link these cases directly to the vaccination
Read more
Police use riot control means against protesters near Minsk - media
Local residents surrounded law enforcers who sprayed gas in the faces of the protesters and made shots, Nasha Niva portal said on its Telegram channel
Read more
Russian military doctors arrive in Karabakh to help civilians — ministry
The first group of doctors lists more than 60 medical specialists, including military surgeons, intensive care specialists, physicians and epidemiologists
Read more
Russian troops to receive over 4,700 new and repaired weapon systems in 2021
Two thirds of the military budget will be spent to achieve the planned figures, according to the top brass
Read more
Nord Stream 2 receives full funding
Almost 100% of required funds have already been provided by the shareholder and financial investors, the company said
Read more
Russian frigate successfully test-launches Tsirkon hypersonic missile in White Sea
The missile struck a target at a distance of 450 km, according to the top brass
Read more
Russia declares protest to US over violation of Russia’s maritime border by US destroyer
Moscow called on Washington to drop provocations linked with violations of Russian borders and warned about possible consequences for such violations
Read more
Press review: Will Iran nuke deal be revived and US to ground Russian aircraft projects
Top stories in the Russian press on Thursday, November 26
Read more
Russia ready for any global developments after US election, Lavrov says
The Russian foreign minister has commented on how Joe Biden’s presumed win could influence the situation in the world
Read more
Putin sends bill banning foreign citizenship for military, state officials to lower house
Read more
PlayStation’s Jim Ryan: ‘I wouldn’t recommend another console launch amid a pandemic’
"Absolutely everything is sold. And everything will be sold in Russia, there’s no doubt about that"
Read more
Jennifer Psaki to be Joe Biden’s White House press secretary
Kate Bedingfield will be White House communications director
Read more
Russia to wrap up work on breakthrough S-500 air defense missile system in 2021
Russia is developing the S-500 with a view of its operation in the next 25 years
Read more
RAF fighter jets scrambled to intercept Russian aircraft over North Sea
RAF claims that the Russian warplanes operating "in this busy airspace over the North Sea, can act as a hazard to other air users"
Read more
Supply vessel to deliver pipes to Nord Stream 2 enters Baltic Sea
According to MarineTraffic tracking portal, Ivan Sidorenko should reach its destination at 14:00 local time
Read more
Russia, Georgia discuss new regional possibilities after Karabakh peace deal
The sides also reviewed bilateral trade and economic ties
Read more
Trump says Biden will only enter the White House if he disproves accusations of fraud
Soon after the tweet was published, Twitter marked the statement as containing disputed claims about election fraud
Read more
Russian MP blasts Iranian nuclear scientist’s murder as terror attack
It’s important to prevent the escalation of tensions in the region, chairman of the State Duma’s Foreign Affairs Committee Leonid Slutsky noted
Read more
Vector Center director says sure COVID-19 pandemic will be over in 2021
To date, 2,269,316 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia
Read more
Turkey, Russia sign agreement to set up joint center for Nagorno-Karabakh
The necessary work is underway for the center to go operational as soon as possible
Read more
Russian peacekeepers arrive in Nagorno-Karabakh via Azerbaijan
More than 2,400 refugees returned from Armenia to Nagorno-Karabakh during the past day
Read more
Russia awaits Polish response to request to share Kaczynski brothers’ conversation
The diplomat explained that a former Polish judge mentioned the existence of a certain confidential transcript that could shed light on the details of the tragedy
Read more
Soyuz launch from Kourou spaceport put off until Monday — Rogozin
Final tests of a Soyuz-ST-A carrier rocket at the Kourou spaceport passed successfully
Read more
Russia’s Zabit Magomedsharipov may hold his next UFC fight in January
One of the possible opponents is Yair Rodriguez of Mexico, according to the source
Read more
EU to approve sanctions regime similar to Magnitsky Act shortly
In September, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen informed that an act similar to the Magnitsky Act, which targets a number of Russian officials, is being developed by the EU
Read more
Launch of Soyuz rocket rescheduled for December 1 over bad weather in Kourou-Roscosmos
Initially, the liftoff was scheduled for November 29
Read more
White House press secretary pick not the Kremlin’s concern — spokesman
The Russian presidential spokesman was asked to comment on Joe Biden’s plans to appoint Jen Psaki the White House press secretary
Read more
Russian latest nuclear-powered sub successfully test-fires cruise missile from White Sea
The target was struck by the warhead of an Oniks cruise missile, according to the top brass
Read more
Armenian president calls for amending constitution, forming new government
Armen Sarkissian stressed that neither the president nor the prime minister should not be allowed to take decisions on vital matters at their own discretion
Read more
West uses technologies of staging mass riots in Russia and Belarus, says Lavrov
The Western media and officials "voice nearly ultimatums against us," he said
Read more
Il-114-300 airplane to make maiden flights in coming days
The Il-114-300 is an airplane intended for local air routes
Read more
Russia and S. Arabia have common ground on OPEC+ deal, sources say
One of the sources pointed out that the sides still had to coordinate "certain details and the mechanism" of extension
Read more
Press review: Lavrov’s meeting with Lukashenko and Pashinyan’s martial law gamble
Top stories in the Russian press on Friday, November 27
Read more
UK expert says Russia presented sufficient evidence of Sputnik V’s efficacy — TV
The expert was commenting on the results of the Russian vaccine’s clinical trials, which demonstrated the efficacy of 95%
Read more
Nord Stream 2 AG plans to resume pipe-laying work in December
The construction was suspended at the end of 2019 due to US sanctions
Read more
Russia hails launch of China’s lunar probe
Moscow regards the field as very promising for bilateral cooperation, the Russian presidential spokesman said
Read more
Angara heavy rocket to be launched in December - Russian space chief
The launch vehicle is ready, Dmitry Rogozin wrote
Read more
Putin may deliver State of the Nation Address to parliament at beginning of 2021
It is not going to take place until the end of the year, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said
Read more
Russia has no plans to discuss Crimea with US, senior diplomat says
According to the senior diplomat, Russia and the United States should more actively work on improving bilateral ties
Read more
Iran addresses UN Security Council over assassination of nuclear scientist in Tehran
Permanent Representative of Iran in the UN Majid Takht-Ravanchi underscored that there are "serious signs pointing at Israel’s responsibility" in the Fahrizade’s assassination
Read more
Knockouts allowed at Tyson-Jones exhibition boxing clash, says fight’s promoter
The much-anticipated exhibition fight between 54-year-old Mike Tyson and 51-year-old Roy Jones Jr. is scheduled to be held this week, November 28, at the Staples Arena in Los Angeles, California
Read more
Armenian Prime Minister had phone talks on Karabakh with Putin on Friday
Nikol Pashinyan also noted that such negotiations are carried out on a regular basis
Read more
Tehran vows response to assassination of Iranian nuclear scientist
Mohsen Fakhrizadeh had been wounded and died in hospital
Read more
Russia’s latest S-300 air defense units enter combat duty on Kuril Islands
Earlier, the commander of the Eastern Military District’s forces personally checked readiness to enter combat duty
Read more
Russia may commence deployment of its orbital station after 2024
The state space corporation Roscosmos CEO earlier noted that the need for a new station stems from the fact that the ISS might only operate for 7 to 10 more years, due to the structure fatigue and a limited resource of the modules
Read more
Trump may announce plans for 2024 presidential race during Biden’s inauguration — portal
About 47% of US residents support the outgoing president’s participation in the 2024 presidential race
Read more