Russia documents record-high 346 deaths from COVID-19 in past 24 hours

MOSCOW, October 28. /TASS/. Russia has documented 346 deaths from COVID-19, a disease caused by the novel coronavirus, in the past 24 hours, which is a record daily high since the start of the pandemic, the anti-coronavirus crisis center informed on Wednesday.

The day before, 320 deaths were documented.

The overall death toll from COVID-19 in Russia stands at 26,935. The preliminary lethality rate (the final figure can be determined only after the epidemic ends) remains at 1.72%.

Russia’s coronavirus cases grew by 16,202 in the past day to 1,563,97.

The average growth rate in cases dropped to 1%.

The lowest growth rates were registered in the Chechen Republic (0.4%) and the Dagestan Republic (0.5%).

Some 3,670 new cases were confirmed in Moscow, 727 in St. Petersburg, 377 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, 317 in the Arkhangelsk Region and 314 in the Rostov Region.

Currently, 365,740 people are undergoing treatment for the coronavirus in Russia.