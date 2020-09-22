Dozens of terrorist attacks against Russia’s transport foiled over two years — ex-PM

MOSCOW, September 22. /TASS/. Over the past two years Russia’s transport facilities have been fully protected from terrorist attacks, Deputy Chairman of the Security Council Dmitry Medvedev told a conference on measures to enhance transport security in Moscow on Tuesday.

"It is extremely important that starting from 2018 Russia’s transport has been completely secure from terrorist attacks," Medvedev said. According to the National Anti-Terrorist Committee, "34 terrorist attacks were foiled in 2019 and about one thousand terrorists and their accomplices were neutralized and detained."

Medvedev said that "in recent years the authorities built a rather effective system of protecting the transport industry from criminal encroachments."

"In 2020, there have been 24 illegal interventions targeted against transport facilities. Last year saw many more of them - 517," Medvedev said.

He believes that this positive trend is a result of the "attention that the government has always paid to transport security issues."

Medvedev appreciated the routine work in the field and continued improvement of the regulatory control of the transport industry and the supervision measures being taken.