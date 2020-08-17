About 100 people gather in front of Belarus Embassy in Moscow

MOSCOW, August 17./TASS/.About 100 people have got to the Embassy of Belarus in Moscow to protest over the results of the recent presidential election, TASS reports.

Protesters have been coming to the diplomatic mission for already nine days. Presently, the action is not as numerous as in the past few days, with about 100 people taking part. They have lined up in a chain on the sidewalk of Maroseika Street, carrying flowers, banners and white ribbons.

Few police officers are on duty at the embassy. They don’t nab anyone, and don’t prevent passers-by from stopping for a long while on the sidewalk which they did in the previous days.

Belarus held a presidential election on August 9. According to the final results provided by the Belarusian Central Election Commission on August 14, incumbent President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko got 80.1% of the vote. Mass protests and clashes with police took place in Minsk and other Belarusian cities on Sunday night into Monday morning after exit poll results were made public. Rallies continued for several days. As a result, several thousand people were detained, dozens of law enforcers and demonstrators were injured.