Caracas mayor dies of coronavirus

HAVANA, August 14. /TASS/. Mayor of the Venezuelan capital of Caracas Dario Vivas, who earlier tested positive for the coronavirus, has died at the age of 70, Venezuela’s Prosecutor General Tarek William Saab said on Twitter.

"We were deeply saddened to learn about the passing of our good friend and dedicated revolutionary Dario Vivas, with whom we have fought on the streets of Caracas since the 1980s to defend our people and country," the tweet reads.

Venezuela reported its first two coronavirus cases on March 13 and declared a state of emergency on the same day. On March 17, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro introduced nationwide lockdown. A total of 29,088 cases have so far been confirmed in the country, and 247 patients have died.