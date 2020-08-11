No grounds to postpone registration of Russian COVID-19 vaccine, expert says

MOSCOW, August 11. /TASS/. There are no grounds to postpone registration of the Russian COVID-19 vaccine developed by the N. F. Gamaleya Federal Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology, Nikolay Briko, Russian Health Ministry’s chief non-resident epidemiologist, told TASS on Tuesday.
"This vaccine wasn’t developed from scratch, the Gamaleya Research Center had a serious, significant research base on vaccines. The technology of developing such a vaccine was perfected. So perhaps, the process was sped up due to the fact that the vaccine was not created from scratch. It is important that all stages (of vaccine research - TASS) are followed and that international requirements are adhered to," Briko said.