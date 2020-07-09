Moscow copes with main pandemic-caused problems, says mayor

"Of course, the pandemic, which is not yet over, came as a tremendous trial for us, but I hope that we have coped with the main problems. The measures that you (President Vladimir Putin - TASS) voiced and that the city has put in place, ensured systemic support for the business of the damaged sectors in general," the mayor said.

"We can state today that trade, services, cash flow of the small and medium-sized businesses, as well as public catering have reached the level of 2019 after the restrictions were lifted," the mayor said.

He said the pace of recovery was higher than the experts had expected. Among the tasks of the near future, the mayor mentioned the importance of maintaining the main investment projects in the infrastructure sector in order to support investment of private companies, private investment. As a rule, the proportion of this investment is Moscow is one to three - for every ruble coming from the state, three come from investors, Sobyanin said.

"If we ensure support for the investment climate not only from the point of view of administrative procedures, but investment from the state, we will certainly get reaction from the investors. We believe that it is possible to keep in general the investment potential that we accumulated in the previous years," Mayor Sobyanin stressed. "And this will be the basis for our moving ahead," he added.

