Russian national sentenced to 9 years in prison for plotting terror attack on Victory Day

"Kazakov was found guilty and sentenced to nine years in a strict security penal colony, with the first two years to serve his sentence in prison and a fine of 50,000 rubles [$720]," the court said in a statement.

ROSTOV-ON-DON, June 18. /TASS/. Russia’s Southern District Military Court has sentenced resident of the city of Nalchik Zalim Kazakov to nine years in prison for plotting a terror attack, the court’s press office told reporters on Thursday.

Kazakov was found guilty of committing crimes stipulated by part 1 of article 30, paragraph "a" of part 2, article 205 ("A Terror Act"), part 1 of article 222.1 ("Illegal Acquisition, Transfer of Explosive Substances or Explosives") and part 1 of article 223.1 of Russia’s Criminal Code ("Illegal Manufacture of Explosives, Illegal Manufacture, Remaking or Repair of Explosives"), the court’s press office specified.

The court found that in April 2019, for the purpose of committing a terror act, Kazakov entered into correspondence with a resident of the Republic of Karachay-Cherkessia who was staying on the territory of Syria. The man plotted a terror attack in Nalchik in southern Russia during a Victory Day procession on May 9, 2019.

In order to carry through his plans, Kazakov bought chemical substances, components and materials, from which he made two improvised explosive devices. The terror attack was thwarted by law enforcement agencies who apprehended Kazakov on April 25, 2019, the court’s press office said.