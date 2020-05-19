One in four patients with COVID-19 recovered in Russia

MOSCOW, May 19. /TASS/. A record high number of 5,921 patients with COVID-19 have recovered in Russia over the past day, taking the total number of recoveries in the country to 76,130, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Tuesday.

According to TASS estimates, the share of those patients who recovered has reached 25.4%. One quarter of patients with COVID-19 have been discharged from hospitals in Russia.

Over the past day 253 people have been discharged in the Moscow Region, 196 in Dagestan, 187 in the Sverdlovsk Region, 153 in the Tula Region, 129 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, 111 in the Tver Region, 106 in Tatarstan and 102 in the Kaluga Region.

The death toll has climbed by 115 over the past day to 2,837, the crisis center said. Most people (71) have died in Moscow, five in St. Petersburg, three in the Moscow Region, Dagestan, the Stavropol Region, the Saratov Region, the Chelyabinsk Region.