Russia ready to facilitate dialogue between Moldova, Transnistria — MFA

MOSCOW, September 20. /TASS/. Russia is prepared to foster dialogue between Chisinau and Tiraspol as mediator and guarantor in the Transnistrian settlement process, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stated.

She commented on Moldovan President Maia Sandu's statements regarding the possibility of Moldova’s entry into the European Union without the territory of Transnistria.

"A real dialogue between the parties, aimed at strengthening mutual trust and solving pressing issues of interaction, is needed now rather than just idle declarations. Of course, with international assistance," the diplomat said.

"Russia is ready to act as mediator and guarantor in the Transnistrian settlement process and facilitate it both in the five plus two format and through the process of bilateral negotiations."

At the same time, according to Zakharova, Sandu's statement demonstrates that Moldova is ready to give up the prospect of settling the Transnistrian issue where necessary for the sake of joining the EU. "The discussion on the expediency of Moldova's entry into the EU with or without Transnistria has long been going on in Chisinau. Another statement by Moldovan President Sandu once again confirms: in its pursuit of the European dream, Chisinau is ready to give up the prospect of settling the Transnistrian issue where necessary. It is obvious that its [the issue’s] solution is not among the main priorities of Chisinau, and the Moldovan leadership considers Transnistria almost an obstacle for Moldova's accession to the EU. The plan now is to forcefully involve Tiraspol in the forthcoming negotiations between Chisinau and Brussels. At the same time, the very discussion of this topic in Chisinau shows the depth of the Transnistrian issue and separation between the banks of the Dniester," Zakharova concluded.