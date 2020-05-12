Moscow doing commendable job to tackle coronavirus, says deputy PM

MOSCOW, May 12. /TASS/. Despite its position atop the list of most coronavirus cases in Russia, Moscow’s efforts to address the novel coronavirus spread are laudable, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said Tuesday.
"Being a major industrial center and transport hub, Moscow faced this infection first and all the complications arising from it. However, I believe that despite the absolute numbers [Moscow] is doing a commendable job to address this situation, including the death rate," she told a briefing.
According to Russia’s anti-coronavirus crisis center, Moscow identified 121,301 coronavirus infections as of Tuesday morning. Golikova earlier revealed that Moscow’s coronavirus death rate is 6.8 times lower than the global figure.
In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.
On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 4,269,000 people have been infected worldwide and more than 287,000 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 1,534,000 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.
To date, a total of 232,243 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 43,512 patients having recovered from the virus. Russia’s latest data indicates 2,116 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.