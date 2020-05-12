Moscow doing commendable job to tackle coronavirus, says deputy PM

MOSCOW, May 12. /TASS/. Despite its position atop the list of most coronavirus cases in Russia, Moscow’s efforts to address the novel coronavirus spread are laudable, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said Tuesday.

"Being a major industrial center and transport hub, Moscow faced this infection first and all the complications arising from it. However, I believe that despite the absolute numbers [Moscow] is doing a commendable job to address this situation, including the death rate," she told a briefing.

According to Russia’s anti-coronavirus crisis center, Moscow identified 121,301 coronavirus infections as of Tuesday morning. Golikova earlier revealed that Moscow’s coronavirus death rate is 6.8 times lower than the global figure.