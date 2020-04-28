Kim Jong-un keeps working, he sent telegram to South Africa’s Ramaphosa, Russian MP says

MOSCOW, April 28. /TASS/. North Korean Leader Kim Jong-un keeps working, says Kazbek Taisayev, head of the Russian State Duma group on relations with the DPRK Parliament, citing the embassy of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) in Moscow. According to Taisayev, Kim sent a message of greetings to President of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa.

"I talked to them [the DPRK embassy] today, we contact every day," Taisayev said. "Kim Jong-un sent his greetings to the president of South Africa, they have a national holiday, this is his personal message."

"The man keeps working; the things they write [about Kim Jong-un's deteriorating health], I think it’s wrong," he told TASS Tuesday.

Earlier, the Korean Central News Agency reported that Kim Jong-un sent a telegram to Ramaphosa Monday.

The North Korean leader has been staying away from public eye since April 11, when he chaired a meeting of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea on internal policy issues. In particular, Kim Jong-un did not attend the annual session of the Supreme People’s Assembly on April 12, and, for the first time ever, missed the Day of the Sun ceremony, which this year commemorates the 108th birth anniversary of Kim Il-sung on April 15. The absence sparked rumors of his possible illness, which neither DPRK’s media nor officials nor even informed sources currently comment on.