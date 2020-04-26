North Korean newspaper reports Kim Jong-un working with documents

PYONGYANG, April 27. /TASS/. North Korean leader Kim Jong-un continues to work with documents and has sent a letter of gratitude to builders of the Wonsan-Kalma coastal tourist area on the country’s east coast, the North Korean Rodong Sinmun central newspaper reported Monday.

"Honorable supreme leader Kim Jonng-un thanked workers who took an active part in constructing the Wonsan-Kalma coastal tourist area," the article notes. At the same time, the authors of the article have not clarified the date when this letter was sent. Rodong Sinmun also has not published any new pictures of Kin Jong-un.

The North Korean leader has not been seen in public since April 11 when he chaired a meeting of the Workers’ Party of Korea’s Politburo centered around issues of domestic policies. In particular, Kim Jong-un missed the annual session of the Supreme People’s Assembly on April 12 and, for the first time since his ascension to power, did not take part in a celebratory ceremony held in the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun on April 15 marking the 108th anniversary of Km Jong-un’s grandfather and founder of North Korea Kim Il-sung. Kim Jong-un’s notable absence among the North Korean leadership at the most important event for the country gave rise to rumors that he might be ill. However, North Korean officials and media outlets are not commenting on these rumors.