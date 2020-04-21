Serious illness caused by COVID-19 might damage heart muscle

MOSCOW, April 21. /TASS/. Serious illness, caused by the novel coronavirus infection, might damage cardiac muscle, but the medics do not know yet how exactly it might affect the heart in the future, says Sergey Boitsov, the CEO of the National Cardiology Medical Research Center and the chief non-resident cardiologist of the Russian Healthcare Ministry.

"The coronavirus infection is tied to cardiovascular diseases, because people over 60-65 are most often seriously affected [by the coronavirus], and this group of people often has cardiovascular diseases. […] Patients that become seriously ill often have their heart damaged. And we do not know how this process will develop after the acute period: whether a fibrosis will develop, whether it will affect the heart’s pumping function and whether it will cause arrhythmia," Boitsov said in an interview, published online Tuesday.

In the meantime, Boitsov underscores that there is no definitive answer whether the coronavirus infection can itself cause development of cardiovascular diseases.

"The infection is new, and we have next to no experience in its treatment," he explained, adding that the medics face the issue of organizing correct treatment of patients with cardiovascular diseases.

"Some drugs and their combinations can cause heart rhythm disruption and other complications," he explained.