Russia unlikely to lift coronavirus restrictions by May 9 - deputy PM

MOSCOW, April 12. /TASS/. Russia is not expected to fully lift its restrictions imposed over the coronavirus by Victory Day on May 9, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said in an interview with "Moscow. Kremlin. Putin" program on Rossiya-1 TV channel.

"I would rather not make any early conclusions now. We certainly want this situation to stop ahead of such a major holiday as Victory Day. But definitely we won’t be able to fully stop this," Golikova said, answering a question on whether the restrictions would be extended.

According to Golikova, Russia could end its restrictions over the coronavirus by this summer provided that citizens fully complied with the measures of social distancing and self-isolation.

All Russian regions have imposed a self-isolation regime, either mandatory or non-binding. Shops, except groceries and those selling articles of daily necessity and pet supplies, theaters, restaurants, cafes, bars, fitness centers, beauty parlors and recreation centers have been shut down. People are barred from visiting parks and holding entertainment events. Nearly all state and municipal services have switched to an online mode.