Russia reaches agreement with China on deliveries of 80 mln more face masks 1 mln hazmat suits - deputy minister.
Press review: Russian coal immune to coronavirus and Houthis flex muscles against Saudis
Top stories in the Russian press on Tuesday, March 31
Russia to buy 1,200 more ambulances
So far, a total of 2,777 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia
Russian military help stabilize coronavirus situation in Lombardy
On March 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte agreed during a phone call that Russia would send aid required by Italy to fight the coronavirus pandemic
Russian plane with medical equipment departs for US
A spokesperson for the US Administration told TASS that the US authorities are expecting the Russian plane to arrive on Wednesday
Press review: China’s economy on the rebound and Russia may pass virus peak in ten days
Top stories in the Russian press on April 2
China publishes coronavirus patients autopsy results, says infection sources determined
The report notes that the coronavirus was found in the human excretory system
Russian Railways withdraws from projects in Iran
The company has stopped work on electrification of the Garmsar - Inche Burun line and closes a branch in Tehran, it informed
Russia develops one of world’s most powerful 9mm pistol rounds
Russian specialists have managed to improve the piercing capability through a unique design and technological solution
Northern Fleet cutting-edge frigate sails to shipyard in Russia’s northwest for upgrade
A source in the domestic defense industry earlier told TASS that Russia’s latest Tsirkon hypersonic missile would be test-launched several times from the frigate Admiral Gorshkov in 2020
Friends in times of trouble: China set to team up with Russia to defeat global pandemic
The diplomat underscored that Beijing would always remember the support provided by Russia during troubling times, when China was trudging through a dire epidemiologic situation
Ill-wishers would prefer coronavirus disaster in Russia, says ambassador to US
Russian Ambassador to Washington Anatoly Antonov said that the coronavirus pandemic can only be countered by joining efforts
First two persons infected with coronavirus identified in Russia
Both are Chinese citizens, the Russian deputy PM said
Saudi Arabia calls to urgently discuss oil market situation
The Kingdom calls for an urgent meeting for OPEC+ group and other countries, with aim of reaching a fair agreement to restore the desired balance of oil markets
Russia’s consumer watchdog says 166,600 are under medical monitoring due to coronavirus
It is also highlighted that as of Thursday, the watchdog’s laboratories carried out 223,509 coronavirus tests
Putin's second address to the nation on coronavirus pandemic
The president prolonged paid non-working days for Russians until April 30
UK company behind La Stampa’s article claiming Russian aid to Italy useless — diplomat
The diplomat stressed that separate dealers are trying to use Italy’s tragedy for their own benefit
Russia's Rosneft stops operations in Venezuela
Russia’s government acquires assets of company in this country
Russia calls on Baku, Yerevan to refrain from using force
On March 30, Armenia and Azerbaijan reported armed clashes on the border near the Voskevan settlement, which led to casualties
Russian plane with medical aid for US lands in New York
A well-informed source told TASS that the aircraft could be unloaded starting at 5:00pm
West opposes Russia’s proposal in UN General Assembly to reject sanctions
Earlier the UN General Assembly passed an alternative and wider draft declaration on solidarity in countering COVID-19 pandemic, which ignored the UN Secretary General’s urge to lift sanctions
Top brass slams La Stampa’s claims about Russian mission in Italy as propaganda
The spokesman points out that the newspaper hides behind the ideals of freedom of speech and pluralism to juggle with the cheapest Russophobic fakes of the Cold War era, relying on anonymous "high-ranking" sources
OPEC will invite US oil regulator to online meeting on April 6, says source
Earlier, Texas Railroad Commissioner Ryan Sitton held talks with OPEC Secretary General Mohammad Barkindo and Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak on the situation on the oil market
Russia hopes for joint work with US in fight against pandemic, thanks China for its cargo
The diplomat recalled the US Department of State’s statement regarding the importance of joint efforts to fight against the coronavirus
Russia sends plane with medical equipment to US — Trump
The US has more than 160,000 confirmed coronavirus cases, with 2,900 deaths
Brent up in price by more than 46%
The price of WTI oil is growing by 24.8% - up to $ 25.67 per barrel.
Russian envoy to US slams criticism of Russia's aid to Italy as cynical
Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said that Russian military doctors in Italy are fighting against the global threat of coronavirus pandemic
Last group of Russian medical experts arrives in Serbia
The Russian Defense Ministry said that consultations between Russian experts and officials from the Serbian Defense and Health Ministries would take place in Belgrade on April 4
International flights evacuating Russians from abroad to be suspended from April 4
The Russian government will also elaborate a schedule for evacuating those Russian nationals who are stuck in foreign countries amid the coronavirus pandemic
Two Russian Navy ships make call at South Africa’s Cape Town
A coronavirus quarantine, which is in effect in Cape Town and on the entire territory of the Republic of South Africa, stalled the ceremony to welcome the Russian ships by representatives of the South African Army, the Mayor’s Office and the public
Kremlin denies Putin’s recent phone conversation with Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia
The spokesman did not give any assumptions why Trump had mentioned a conversation between Putin and the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia
US, EU refusal to block Russia’s anti-sanctions resolution is 'coronaegoism' — lawmaker
Earlier, the UN General Assembly adopted an alternative, more general draft resolution containing a call for solidarity in the struggle against the pandemic, which ignored the UN secretary-general’s proposal for cancelling sanctions
Russia’s Rostec rolls out masks that protect against all kinds of microorganisms
The mask uses a TIOKRAFT photo catalysis filter
Aviation, S-400 air defense conduct drills on massive missile attack deflection in Crimea
The drills involve the Black Sea Fleet naval aviation and air defense, aviation and air defense of the Southern Military District, S-400 missile air defense crews, located on the Crimean Peninsula, and more than 20 military planes
Russian researchers fully decode COVID-19 genome
The material was taken from a COVID-19 patient
Putin to deliver new address to the nation on Thursday
It can be expected starting from 16:00 Moscow Time
OPEC+ talks may be held next week, source says
Earlier, Saudi Arabia called on to urgently convene a meeting of OPEC+ countries
Oil producers, consumers should find solutions to soften situation, says Putin
The oil price drop and the coronavirus pandemic impact became "a double blow" for the national economy, the President said
About 15% of cats in Wuhan infected with novel coronavirus, researchers say
The SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus can enter the body of humans and other mammals, including monkeys, ferrets and cats
Russian scientists ready to develop coronavirus cure from survivors’ blood in 30 days
Some 500 ml of coronavirus survivor’s blood plasma is needed to make a cure
