Russia will begin clinical testing of COVID-19 vaccines on June 29

NOVO-OGARYOVO, April 1. /TASS/. Russia will complete pre-clinical trials of the vaccines against the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) developed at the Ve·tor State Research Center of Virology and Biotechnology in Novosibirsk before June 22. Clinical trials on 60 volunteers are set to begin on June 29, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said during a video call between Russian President Vladimir Putin and the Russian government.

"Pre-clinical trials of the vaccine’s specific activity will be held before June 22. After that, the first phase of clinical trials to estimate safety and immunogenicity of the vaccine will begin on a restricted number of people, about 60 volunteers. We plan to begin such first stage trials on June 29 of this year," she said.

In late December 2019, Chinese authorities notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. To date, more than 850,000 people have been infected worldwide and over 42,000 deaths have been reported.

So far, a total of 2,777 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 190 patients having recovered from the illness. The country’s latest data indicates 24 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public informed about the coronavirus situation.