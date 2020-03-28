Over 13,400 Russian nationals repatriated from foreign countries

MOSCOW, March 28. /TASS/. A total of 106 charter flights have carried more than 13,400 Russians back from foreign countries as of Friday, the Russian Transport Ministry said adding that 92 more charter flights are scheduled for Saturday.

"On March 27, there were 106 flights from foreign states to Russia and 13,429 Russian citizens were transported," the Transport Ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

The Russian Foreign Ministry had listed the countries from which Russian nationals should be evacuated urgently. Flights have been scheduled for March 28 by Azur Air carrier from the Dominican Republic’s La Romana (approximately 363 people), by the Pobeda airline from Dubai (189 people) and by Air Moldova from Chisinau (165 people). A total of 92 charter flights are scheduled for March 28, the ministry reported.