Escaped coronavirus patient returned to Moscow hospital — source

MOSCOW, March 16. /TASS/. A woman with coronavirus infection suspicion, who escaped a hospital in Moscow’s Kommunarka, has been apprehended and returned to the hospital, a law enforcement source told TASS Monday.

"A woman with suspected coronavirus escaped a hospital in Kommunarka. She has been apprehended and returned back for treatment," the source said, adding that the woman has been apprehended by law enforcement officers.

According to the source, the woman stayed at home after the escape. The people she contacted are being determined.