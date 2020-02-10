No coronavirus diagnosed in people evacuated from China to Russia’s Tyumen

The first results of all people quarantined in Tyumen are negative.

"Our people, evacuated from Wuhan - our people and people from other countries - currently feel good. There are no people with signs of infection diseases among them," she said.

MOSCOW, February 10. /TASS/. No signs of coronavirus infection have been found in Russian and foreign nationals evacuated from China to Russia’s Tyumen, says Federal Service for Supervision of Consumer Rights Protection and Human Well-Being head Anna Popova.

"The doctor and all attending medical staff also feel well. Everyone have normal body temperature, satisfactory well-being," she added.

On February 5, military airplane delivered 144 people - including Russian nationals, people from EAEU nations and from Ukraine - from the Chinese province of Hubei, the center of the novel coronavirus-induced pneumonia outbreak. Three people were put into isolation boxed over heightened temperature, but none were diagnosed with the coronavirus.

The quarantine center is located 28 kilometers away from Tyumen, in the middle of the woods. It is equipped with its own thermal plant and sewers with biological protection system.

On December 31, 2019, Chinese authorities notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, central China. On January 7, Chinese experts identified the 2019-nCoV coronavirus as the cause of the disease. The number of confirmed cases in China has exceeded 40,200, 909 patients have died, while 3,300 people recovered. Coronavirus cases have also been reported in 24 other countries, including Russia. The WHO declared the outbreak of the novel coronavirus a global health emergency.