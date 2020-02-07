Russia to send 2 mln face masks to China as humanitarian aid

RYAZAN, February 7. /TASS/. Russia will send 2 million medical face masks to China as a humanitarian aid, Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov told reporters on Friday.
"We have prepared 2 mln masks for shipment to China within the humanitarian aid framework," Manturov said.
The humanitarian aid to China will be delivered in coming days, Russian Ambassador to China Andrei Denisov said earlier.
The Chinese authorities registered an outbreak of the new coronavirus 2019-nCoV in the city of Wuhan. Cases of new coronavirus were confirmed in 24 other countries and territories, including in Russia. The World Health Organization declared the coronavirus outbreak a public health emergency of international concern. According to latest reports, over 31,300 cases of new coronavirus were confirmed in China, the death toll climbed to 636, and over 1,500 people recovered from the virus.