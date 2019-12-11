China's Hainan eyes enhancing cooperation with TASS

HAIKOU, December 11. /TASS/. The Hainan authorities are counting on enhancing cooperation with TASS News Agency. According to head of the propaganda department of the Communist Party Committee of the Hainan Province Xiao Yingzi, Hainan is willing to share news about the province's achievemets with the world through TASS channels.

“Since we signed the cooperation agreement between Hainan and TASS [in September 2018], our joint projects have been very successful so far,” Xiao Yingzi said at a meeting with TASS Director General Sergei Mikhailov in Haikou (the administrative center of Hainan).

“In June 2019, the Hainan delegation took part in the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), where the region’s economic and tourism potential was presented, as well as the launch of the special project dubbed Captivating Hainan: The Land of Promise on tass.com", the head of the propaganda department said. She also recalled a successful internship of Hainan journalists at TASS in the fall and the participation of the agency’s delegation at the Hainan International Book Fair, held in November in Sanya.

"All these initiatives provide opportunities for Hainan residents to better understand Russia, and for the Russians to explore Hainan," Xiao Inzi emphasized. "We are ready to provide news through TASS channels about economic development, in particular the creation of a free trade zone on the island, about tourism and other Hainan's achievements, not only in Russia, but worldwide," the official went on to say. “Our cooperation has already brought very fruitful results, and we are ready to further boost our cooperation and expand it.”

“I’m sure that cooperation between Hainan and TASS will increase awareness of the province in Russia. Moreover, Hainan’s participation in the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum and the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok will expand the region’s tourism options,” said Sergei Mikhailov. He also thanked Xiao Yingzi for "praising cooperation with TASS" and expressed hope that in the future the cooperation between TASS and the Chinese province will continue.

Strategic cooperation

A memorandum on strategic media cooperation between the People’s Government of Hainan and TASS was signed last September. The document envisages, in particular, informational support from TASS in promoting the pilot free trade zone and Hainan free trade port, the organization of press tours, mutual training and staff exchanges.

A special project dubbed Captivating Hainan: the Land of Promise was launched on tass.com, informing the audience about the latest news on the province's economic, business, cultural, and political life.