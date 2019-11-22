Putin awards Orders of Courage to employees who died in accident near Severodvinsk

"First of all, it is my duty and honorary mission to express my deepest sincere condolences to you," Putin said at the meeting with widows in the Kremlin. "In my opinion, it is important not just to receive an award for you close ones, but also to hear the words of sincere compassion and condolences on behalf of the Russian state, as well as the high praise of what your close ones did," he added.

Putin noted that people who died when testing a new missile engine system chose a special path for themselves - to defend Russia. "They were involved with the most complex, responsible and critically important sphere. We are talking about cutting-edge and unprecendented technical ideas and solutions, about the weapons that will ensure Russia's sovereignty and security for decades to come," the Russian leader said. "We are all proud of them, and we will always remember this, remember them," he stressed.