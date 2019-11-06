Loading last beluga whales for ‘ride to freedom’ to be completed on Saturday

The loading of the beluga whales started Tuesday morning but was suspended due to violent winds

MOSCOW, November 6. /TASS/. The operation to load the remaining 50 beluga whales from Srednyay Bay in the Primorsky Region to vessels that will take them to their release point will be wrapped up on Saturday, the press service of Russia’s Research Institute for Fisheries and Oceanography (VNIRO) told TASS. "Work will continue tomorrow [on Thursday.] There are plans to complete the loading of the animals within two days," the report says.

The loading of the beluga whales started Tuesday morning, when six animals were delivered to the Professor Kaganovsky vessel. However, the efforts were suspended before sunset due to violent winds and worsening weather on Tuesday. Thirteen more beluga whales were taken to the vessel on Wednesday. Currently, there are 19 beluga whales on board the Professor Kaganovsky. Water was changed for the mammals that had arrived earlier and the same procedure will be repeated on Thursday. Scientific experts are monitoring the whales round the clock. Whale of a saga

