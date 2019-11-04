Russian people capable of responding to any challenge - Putin

MOSCOW, November 4. /TASS/. The Russian people need to stand united to ensure the country’s development, President Vladimir Putin said at a state award ceremony on Monday.

"Our people’s unity is the most solid foundation for Russia’s successful development, as well as their loyalty to the values of peace, mutual trust and respect for all ethnic groups," the head of state pointed out, adding that "our historic responsibility is to preserve these traditions."

"We firmly believe that only together we will be able to achieve the highest goals, accomplish the most difficult tasks and give appropriate response to any challenge," Putin emphasized.

On National Unity Day, Putin presented Russia’s state award for contribution to enhancing the nation’s unity, and awarded Orders of Friendship to foreign nationals playing a special role in boosting friendship and cooperation between nations.