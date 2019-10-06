Putin makes trip to Siberian taiga ahead of his birthday - Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, October 6. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin made a trip to Siberia to enjoy the sight of autumn taiga ahead of his birthday, Putin’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov told TASS on Sunday.

"The president was in Siberia, in taiga several days ago. He enjoyed the wild nature, the sight of autumn taiga," Peskov said adding that photo and video coverage of the trip "will be available at midnight."

He also said that Putin "plans to spent his birthday (October 7 - TASS) in the great outdoors with his family and close friends".