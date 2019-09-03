Court sentences Moscow demonstrator to 2 years behind bars for assaulting police officer

MOSCOW, September 3. /TASS/. Moscow’s Tverskoi Court has sentenced Daniil Beglets accused of attacking a police officer during an unauthorized rally on July 27 to two years’ incarceration, TASS reports from the courtroom.

"Having heard the opinion of the parties, the court hereby finds Beglets guilty and sentences him to two years in prison," the judge pronounced the verdict.

Based on the case materials, Beglets yanked an officer’s hand inflicting physical and psychological harm.

The joint criminal case investigating mass unrest and acts of violence against law enforcement officers in the course of the unauthorized rally in Moscow on July 27 saw 15 people arrested. At the same time, the Russian Investigative Committee said Tuesday that five of them had had their cases dropped. Moreover, the committee is planning to request house arrest for two more.