Court sentences Moscow protester to 3 years behind bars for attacking police officer

MOSCOW, September 3. /TASS/. The Moscow Tverskoy District Court has sentenced Ivan Podkopayev to three years behind bars for using violence against a police officer during the unsanctioned protest that took place in Moscow in July.

"The court rules to find Podkopayev guilty <…> and to sentence him to 3 years behind bars in a general-regime correctional facility," judge Alexander Merkulov said.

Fifteen people have been charged with using violence against police officers during the July 27 Moscow rally. On Tuesday, the Investigative Committee stated that criminal charges against five people have been dropped. It will also make an appeal to the court to place two of the detained protesters under house arrest.