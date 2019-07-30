Investigative Committee opens criminal case over unauthorized protests in Moscow

MOSCOW, July 30. /TASS/. The Russian Investigative Committee has opened a mass unrest criminal case over the July 27 unauthorized rallies in downtown Moscow, Senior Assistant to the Head of the Russian Investigative Committee’s Main Moscow Directorate Yulia Ivanova told TASS.
"On July 30, 2018, a criminal case was initiated under Parts 1,2,3 Section 212 ("Mass unrest") of the Russian Criminal Code. Investigators will give a principled assessment to the organizers of these riots as well as the actions of those who called for holding them and those who took part in them," Ivanova said.