Agreement on visa-free travel between Russia and Maldives enters into force

MOSCOW, July 25. /TASS/. The agreement between Russia and Maldives on bilateral visa-free travel on trips for under 90 days enters into force on July 25.

According to the agreement, citizens of Russia can stay in the Maldives for 90 days on tourist trips and in transit without a visa. The same applies for citizens of the Maldives when travelling to Russia. Citizens of both countries still need to get a visa if they plan to work, study or permanently reside in the other country.

The inter-governmental agreement on bilateral visa-free travel was signed in Moscow by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Maldivian counterpart Abdulla Shahid on 25 June 2019. During the meeting that preceded signing the agreement, the sides noted the development of bilateral relations after the Maldivian Embassy was opened in Moscow in February 2019.

The Russian Foreign Ministry earlier reported that the Maldives are a popular tourist destinations for Russians. In 2018, over 38,000 Russian citizens vacationed there. The issue of further developing tourist exchange will be considered in more detail when Maldivian Tourism Minister Ali Vakhid visits Russia in the autumn.

Lavrov said that visa-free travel will also facilitate the development of business activities. Bilateral trade turnover between Russia and the Maldives stood at $3.35 mln in 2018, with Russian exports accounting for $3.32 mln.