Loss of five Su-27s unaffordable for Ukrainian forces — Forbes

NEW YORK, July 2. /TASS/. A Russian attack on Ukrainian warplanes parked at the Mirgorod air base that wiped out five Su-27 fighter jets has caused losses that Ukraine cannot afford, Forbes reported.

According to it, the attack may have inflicted one of the costliest losses on the Ukrainians since Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine. "These are losses that the Ukrainians can’t afford," the business magazine wrote.

Earlier on Tuesday, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported that Russian crews manning the Iskander-M tactical missile system delivered a strike on Ukrainian warplanes at the Mirgorod air base, wiping out five operating Su-27 multirole fighters and damaging another two Su-27s.