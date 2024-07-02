Hungarian PM says he arrives in Kiev to help resolve conflict in Ukraine

BUDAPEST, July 2. /TASS/. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has said he arrived in Kiev because Budapest, which took over the Presidency of the Council of the European Union on July 1, would like to help resolve the conflict in Ukraine.

"The goal of the Hungarian presidency is to contribute to solving the challenges facing the European Union. This is why I made my first trip to Kiev," Orban wrote on Facebook (prohibited in Russia due to its ownership by Meta, which is designated as extremist). Orban also posted a photo with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky.

The Hungarian prime minister’s spokesman Bertalan Havasi pointed out that the Orban-Zelensky talks would focus "on the possibility of peace" in Ukraine.

Orban said earlier that the Hungarian Presidency of the Council of the EU would seek to end the Ukrainian conflict through peaceful means. This is the Hungarian prime minister’s first visit to Kiev after the start of military activities in Ukraine.