Undocumented naked man nabbed at Belarus-Poland border

MINSK, July 2. /TASS/. Belarusian border guards have detained a naked man who illegally crossed the country’s border from Poland, Belarusian State Border Committee Spokesman Anton Bychkovsky told TASS.

"A man who tried to cross the border from Poland without any documents and with no clothes on was detained at the Brest-Terespol international road border crossing at 5:40 p.m. yesterday. The man’s behavior was clearly off; he was disoriented and resisted border patrol. His medical examination showed that he was under the influence of drugs," he said.

Efforts are underway to identify the detainee. "The man will be prosecuted for knowingly illegally crossing the Belarusian border, as well as for violating the law on the legal status of foreign nationals and stateless persons. In addition, <...> a probe has been launched against the intruder based on Article 366.1 of the Belarusian Criminal Code ("Violence against officials performing their duties")," Bychkovsky pointed out.

"The suspect has been placed in a pre-trial detention center for further proceedings," he added.