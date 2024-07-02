Russian forces strike nine Ukrainian Su-27, MiG-29 fighter jets over past day

MOSCOW, July 2. /TASS/. Russian forces struck nine Ukrainian Su-27 and MiG-29 fighter jets over the past day in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Tuesday.

"Also, nine Ukrainian Air Force aircraft were hit over the past 24 hours. A combined strike by precision weapons against an airfield destroyed five and damaged two Su-27 planes of the enemy’s Air Force. Another two Ukrainian MiG-29 and Su-27 aircraft were shot down by Russian air defenses," the ministry said in a statement.

Russian troops repel two Ukrainian counterattacks in Kharkov area over past day

Russia’s Battlegroup North repelled two Ukrainian army counterattacks in the Kharkov area over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup North units inflicted casualties on manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian army’s 57th and 115th mechanized and 113th territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Chumakovo and Yunakovka in the Sumy Region, Sotnitsky Kazachok and Liptsy in the Kharkov Region. In addition, they repulsed two counterattacks by assault groups of the Special Operations Center East and the 36th marine infantry brigade," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in the Kharkov direction over the past 24 hours amounted to 70 personnel, an armored combat vehicle, three motor vehicles, a German-made 155mm Panzerhaubitze 2000 self-propelled artillery system, a US-made 155mm M198 howitzer and a 122mm D-30 howitzer, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts over 475 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted more than 475 casualties on the Ukrainian army and destroyed an enemy tank, a Grad multiple rocket launcher and three ammunition depots in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup West units gained more advantageous positions and inflicted casualties on formations of the Ukrainian army’s 14th and 115th mechanized and 3rd assault brigades in areas near the settlements of Pershotravnevoye in the Kharkov Region, Nadiya and Stelmakhovka in the Lugansk People’s Republic. The Ukrainian army lost more than 475 personnel, a tank, an infantry fighting vehicle, five motor vehicles, a 152mm 2A65 Msta-B howitzer and a 122mm Grad multiple rocket launcher," the ministry said.

In addition, Russian troops destroyed three artillery ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Southern Battlegroup improves frontline positions over past day

Russia’s Southern Battlegroup improved its frontline positions and repelled a Ukrainian army counterattack in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Southern Battlegroup units improved their forward edge positions and inflicted casualties on formations and equipment of the Ukrainian army’s 56th motorized infantry brigade near the settlement of Kalinina in the Donetsk People’s Republic. They also repelled a counterattack by assault groups of the 214th separate battalion Opfor," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours amounted to more than 635 personnel, two armored combat vehicles and 16 motor vehicles, it specified.

In counterbattery fire, Russian forces destroyed a UK-made 155mm FH70 howitzer, a US-made 155mm M198 howitzer, a 152mm D-20 howitzer, a UK-manufactured 105mm L119 artillery gun and two US-made AN/TPQ-50 counterbattery radar stations, the ministry said.

In addition, Russian troops destroyed six field ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Central Battlegroup improves tactical position over past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Center improved its tactical position and inflicted casualties on two Ukrainian army brigades in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Center units improved their tactical position and inflicted casualties on formations of the Ukrainian army’s 47th mechanized and 109th territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Rozovka, Novgorodskoye and Novosyolka Pervaya in the Donetsk People’s Republic. They repelled six counterattacks by assault groups of the Ukrainian army’s 23rd, 31st, 41st and 110th mechanized and 95th air assault brigades," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours amounted to 440 personnel, two armored combat vehicles, seven motor vehicles and a 122mm D-30 howitzer, it specified.

Russian troops move to better positions in south Donetsk area over past day

Russia’s Battlegroup East moved to better positions and repelled a Ukrainian army attack in the south Donetsk area over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup East units gained more advantageous positions and inflicted casualties on manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian army’s 58th motorized infantry brigade near the settlement of Urozhainoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic. In addition, they repelled a counterattack by formations of the enemy’s 123rd territorial defense brigade," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in the south Donetsk direction over the past 24 hours amounted to 110 personnel, three motor vehicles, a US-made 155mm M777 howitzer, a US-manufactured 155mm M198 howitzer, two 122mm 2S1 Gvozdika motorized artillery systems and a 100mm MT-12 Rapira anti-tank gun, it specified.

Russia’s Dnepr Battlegroup strikes three Ukrainian brigades over past day

Russia’s Dnepr Battlegroup inflicted casualties on manpower and military hardware of three Ukrainian army brigades in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"During the last 24-hour period, Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted casualties on manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian army’s 65th mechanized, 128th mountain assault and 35th marine infantry brigades in areas near the settlements of Malaya Tokmachka and Zherebyanki in the Zaporozhye Region. The Ukrainian army’s losses amounted to 70 personnel and three motor vehicles. Also, an electronic warfare station was destroyed," the ministry said.

Russian troops strike Ukrainian army, equipment in 115 areas over past day

Russian troops struck Ukrainian army units and military hardware in 115 areas over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces inflicted casualties on massed enemy manpower and military equipment in 115 locations," the ministry said.

Russian air defenses destroy 81 Ukrainian UAVs over past day

Russian air defense forces shot down 81 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), six Storm Shadow missiles and a Hammer smart bomb over the past day, the ministry reported.

"During the last 24-hour period, air defense capabilities shot down six UK-made Storm Shadow cruise missiles, a French-made Hammer guided aerial bomb, a US-made HIMARS rocket and 81 unmanned aerial vehicles, including a Turkish-made Bayraktar TB2," the ministry said.

In all, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 625 Ukrainian warplanes, 276 helicopters, 27,121 unmanned aerial vehicles, 535 surface-to-air missile systems, 16,478 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,362 multiple rocket launchers, 11,215 field artillery guns and mortars and 23,238 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.