BELGRADE, July 2. /TASS/. Belgrade and Moscow maintain good relations, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said following a meeting with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko.

"A good conversation with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko. I once again thanked Russia for the support it provided to Serbia with regard to the UN resolution on Srebrenica and particularly for its support for Serbia’s territorial integrity based on the UN Charter. We discussed comprehensive relations between Serbia and Russia, evaluating them as very good," Vucic wrote on Instagram (prohibited in Russia due to its ownership by Meta, which is designated as extremist), posting a photo with Grushko.

On Monday, the Russian deputy foreign minister held talks with Serbian Deputy Prime Minister Ivica Dacic, who also serves as the country’s interior minister, and Defense Minister Aleksandar Vulin. The parties pointed out that cooperation between Belgrade and Moscow, based on friendship, had reached a high point in all areas.

On May 23, the UN General Assembly passed a resolution on genocide in Srebrenica. The document, titled International Day of Reflection and Remembrance of the 1995 Genocide in Srebrenica, received the votes of 84 countries, while 19 nations, including Russia, China, Belarus, Hungary, Serbia and Syria, voted against it as 68 countries abstained. The draft resolution, proposed by Bosnia-Herzegovina, Germany and Rwanda, was co-sponsored mostly by Western countries. Russia repeatedly spoke out against the document, noting that its adoption might trigger a surge in tensions in the region.

On July 11, 1995, Bosnian Serbs killed about 8,000 men and boys aged between 13 and 77 years in the Muslim enclave of Srebrenica. International bodies of justice classified the incident as genocide.