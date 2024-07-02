Lukashenko says has much to discuss with Putin

MINSK, July 2. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said he looked forward to a meeting with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, soon.

"We have very much to discuss with him [Russia’s Putin]," the Belarusian leader said at a meeting in Minsk with visiting State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin. "We are currently facing numerous problems and there are common issues, too, that we will need to address," Lukashenko added.

The Belarusian president said he would briefly touch upon these issues with Volodin who is in Minsk to attend Independence Day festivities and events commemorating the 80th anniversary of the republic’s liberation from the Nazi invaders on Wednesday. "I think, [chairman of the lower house of parliament of Belarus] Igor [Sergeyenko] will tell you about everything in detail," Lukashenko added.

On Monday, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that, as an ally of Minsk, Moscow treats Ukraine’s move to pull troops to its border with Belarus as its own problem. When asked if Putin could discuss this issue with Lukashenko, the Russian presidential spokesman replied that the two leaders may do so if they "deem it necessary".

Earlier, Minsk reported that Ukraine had been moving more troops to its border with the republic. Chief of the Belarusian General Staff Major General Pavel Muraveiko said that active Ukrainian troop movements, sporadic drone flights across the border as well as mining activity and the installation of engineering fortifications had been registered. Belarus has deployed additional forces, including artillery, to the border area.