MOSCOW, July 2. /TASS/. Russian air defenses have downed another Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) over the borderline Bryansk Region, Governor Alexander Bogomaz said.

Four Ukrainian drones were downed over the region earlier in the day.

"Another attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack using an UAV has been foiled. The Russian Defense Ministry’s air defenses downed the aerial vehicle over the Trubchevsky District," the regional governor wrote on Telegram.