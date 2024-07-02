LONDON, July 2. /TASS/. Russia denies reports that it is meddling in the upcoming parliamentary elections in the UK, as these rumors are the same old tired slogans typical of the ruling Conservative Party, a statement by the Russian Embassy in the UK said.

"We categorically reject any suppositions of Russia’s intention to interfere in the pre-election campaign in Great Britain which are being spread primarily by the leadership of the Conservative Party as well as by media outlets playing up to it. Such speculations vividly illustrate the lack of imagination which has plagued the Tories toward the end of their tenure - it seems that they have absolutely nothing else to draw in voters and nothing to prop up their collapsed ratings with except for worn out falsehoods. So what remains is making assumptions as to what Russia ‘wants’ or ‘doesn’t want’ with regard to the election outcome. We think that ordinary British citizens have already grown weary of this tiresome farce," the embassy said.

The diplomatic agency noted that "Russia, unlike the UK and other Western 'civilizers,' is not in the habit of meddling in the domestic affairs of other sovereign states." "Manipulation, social engineering, color revolutions and coups d’etat are not our methods but the practice of the US and its satellites. Additionally, we have no illusions: no matter which one of the main UK parties comes to power, the anti-Russia policy conducted clandestinely and with Washington’s blessing, will continue. On this issue, a seeming priority for the collective West, the local voters have no choice and will not have one any time soon," the embassy added.

As the Sunday Times reported on June 29, chairman of the Conservative Party Richard Holden demanded an investigation be launched into media claims about the purported meddling of foreign pro-Russian bloggers in the country’s parliamentary elections. His statements were made after Australia’s ABC informed that it found on Facebook (prohibited in Russia due to its ownership by Meta, a designated extremist organization) five accounts which were purportedly spreading "pro-Russian Kremlin narratives" and expressed support for Nigel Farage, the leader of Reform UK, a right-wing populist party. According to ABC, the majority of the administrators of these pages, which have a following approaching 200,000 people, are located in Nigeria and the UK.