Israeli military leaders want a cease-fire with Hamas — NYT

NEW YORK, July 2. /TASS/. Israel’s top brass push for a truce with the Palestinian radical movement Hamas as they think that this would be the best way to free hostages, while their army could recuperate in case of escalation with the Shiite movement Hezbollah, The New York Times (NYT) reported, citing security officials.

"The military is in full support of a hostage deal and a cease-fire," Eyal Hulata, former Israeli national security adviser, told the US newspaper. According to him, generals at the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) believe that "they can always go back and engage Hamas militarily in the future."

The Jewish state’s military leaders think that a cease-fire would be the swiftest way of freeing the roughly 120 hostages being held in the Gaza Strip, the NYT wrote. Also, the generals argue that Israeli forces need time to recuperate even as they fear a lack of ammunition, weapons and equipment in the event of a full-blown conflict with Hezbollah in northern Israel. In addition, a truce with Hamas could contribute to reaching a deal with Lebanon, several unnamed officials told the newspaper.

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has opposed a truce before defeating Hamas. According to the NYT, it is not clear if senior Israeli generals have shared their views regarding a cease-fire with the Israeli premier, the newspaper added.

Tensions in the Middle East flared up again on October 7, 2023, after militants from the radical Palestinian group Hamas launched a surprise incursion into Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip, killing residents of border communities and taking 250 people hostage. Israel announced a total siege of Gaza and started carrying out strikes on targets in the Strip, as well as on certain areas in Lebanon and Syria. Clashes are also taking place in the West Bank.