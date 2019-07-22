Man wanted by police gets caught at Metallica concert in Moscow

MOSCOW, July 22. /TASS/. Police detained a man, who was on the federal wanted list, at a concert of American rock band Metallica in Moscow on Sunday, a source with law enforcement agencies told TASS.

"Police detained a 33-year-old visitor from Samara at Metallica's concert at the Luzhniki stadium. He has been on the federal wanted list. They have identified and detained him thanks to the face identification system, which was recently introduced in a number of public places in Moscow," the source explained.

According to the source, the detainee was born in the Tomsk Region and later moved to Samara, where he came under the attention of the law enforcement agencies on the suspicion of criminal offenses. Later the man moved to Moscow, where he was detained.

The press service of the Moscow police confirmed the incident.

"The city police detained a man born in 1986 who was on the federal wanted list under Article 163 of Russia’s Criminal Code ("Extortion") at the Luzhniki sports facility," the police’s spokesperson told TASS.

Metallica rocked the stage at the Moscow’s Luzhniki stadium on July 21, as part of their WorldWired tour. The European part of the tour kicked off in May in Lisbon. This was their sixth time in Russia. Last time, the legendary musicians performed in Moscow in August 2015. Metallica hit the Russian stage for the first time back in 1991.