Russian child accidentally swallowing ecstasy pill discharged from Spanish hospital

MOSCOW, July 22. /TASS/. A three-year-old Russian girl, who accidentally swallowed an ecstasy tablet while on a family vacation on Spain’s Balearic Islands, has been discharged from hospital, the Spanish EFE news agency reported on Monday referring to local medics.

Last week, the girl was hospitalized in the city of Palma after supposedly swallowing an ecstasy pill. As per some sources, the child found the drugs on a local playground on the island of Ibiza.

According to the Mundo daily, the girl’s parents claimed that she could have found the drugs on the floor of their vacation home. The Spanish police are investigating into the incident.