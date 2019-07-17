Police officers dismissed due to Golunov case to seek reinstatement through court action

MOSCOW, July 17. /TASS/. Three police officers who were dismissed due to Meduza journalist Ivan Golunov’s case are going to seek reinstatement in their positions through court, a law enforcement source told TASS.

"Three police officers who took part in operations regarding Golunov’s case had been previously dismissed from the Interior Ministry’s Main Interior Directorate for Moscow’s Western Administrative District for violating the official regulations. The administration decided that the police officers did not provide a lawyer for the journalist nor let him call his relatives. The former employees themselves say that he received a lawyer but was not allowed to make a call as they feared that he may come in touch with his accomplices. The former police officers are preparing an action to the court demanding their reinstatement," the source said.