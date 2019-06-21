Interior Ministry exposes violations committed during detention of journalist Golunov

MOSCOW, June 21. /TASS/. The internal security branch of the Moscow police force has found that police personnel in the city’s western administrative district committed violations in detaining journalist Ivan Golunov, of the internet resource Meduza, the Moscow police force’s press-service told TASS.

A police spokesman said that in the process of preliminary investigation of a criminal case that was opened against Ivan Golunov under Article 30 and 228.1 of the Criminal Code (attempted sale of narcotic drugs) and eventually dropped due to the lack of evidence the internal security branch of the Moscow police force exposed a number of violations committed by officials in their detective work.

A decision was made to transfer this criminal case to the office of the Moscow prosecutor for its eventual handover to the Investigative Committee.