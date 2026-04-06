Roscosmos CEO speaks about Russia’s 'space superpowers'

MOSCOW, April 6. /TASS/. Russia possesses numerous "space superpowers," including rocket science, spaceports, and satellite development, Roscosmos CEO Dmitry Bakanov said on TV Channel One.

"There are indeed many superpowers. Both in rocket science and in satellite manufacturing. We have our own spaceports, including the Vostochny Cosmodrome, our national sovereign cosmodrome," the Roscosmos chief said.

He also noted a promising area of development related to nuclear technologies in space. They are necessary for creating a permanent energy source for infrastructure on other planets and in deep space. "This will be our unique advantage," Bakanov concluded.